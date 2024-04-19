Former Congress MLA joins BJP in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Former Congress MLA Shishupal Sori and several of his supporters on Thursday joined the BJP in Chhattisgarh.

Sori, who was denied a ticket by the Congress in the 2023 Assembly polls, joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Arun Sao at the ruling party's headquarters in Raipur.

Sori was elected on a Congress ticket from Kanker in the 2018 assembly polls.