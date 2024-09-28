Girl among two killed, four injured in bear attack incidents in Chhattisgarh

While Sukkul Prasad (32) died on the spot in the attack, two others Charan Singh Khairwar (50) and Ramkumar (30) sustained grievous injuries, he said. In another incident, two villagers -- Sevak Lal Yadav (30) and Semlal Gond (45) -- were injured after they were attacked by a bear in Kargikala village, he said. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, he said. The kin of the deceased will be given immediate assistance of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation will be given after the completion of the required formalities, he added.