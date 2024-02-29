Gunman of government officer in Chhattisgarh shoots himself dead

Kawardha: A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) posted as the gunman of a government officer in Kabirdham district allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service weapon, police said on Thursday.

The body of Krishna Kumar Sahu was found on Thursday morning in the guard room at the official residence of Kabirdham Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sandip Agrawal, a police official said.

As per preliminary information, Sahu, a constable with 'B' company of the CAF's 6th battalion who was in his late 20s and unmarried, allegedly shot himself with an AK-47 rifle on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, he said.