Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Naxal couple involved in big ambushes surrenders in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh

The Naxal couple will be provided with facilities as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, the official added.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 11:50 IST

Follow Us

A Naxal couple, collectively carrying rewards of Rs 2 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Thursday, citing “inhuman” and “hollow” ideology of the outlawed outfit, an official said.

The couple, identified as Nanda and his wife Some, were involved in the 2020 Minpa ambush in which 17 security personnel lost their lives and the 2021 Takalguda attack that left 21 personnel dead, he said.

According to Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavhan, Nanda belonged to the Konta Local Organisation Squad (LOS) and was also an Area Agriculture team member. The woman, Some, was a member of Jagargunda LOS, he said.

The couple took part in many Naxal attacks and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, he said.

Some joined the Naxalite organisation as a ‘Bal Sangham’ member in 2012 and Nanda became a part of the banned organisation in 2015, he said.

The Naxal couple will be provided with facilities as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 August 2023, 11:50 IST)
India NewsChhattisgarhNaxals

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT