Naxalism issue will be resolved in 3 years: Chhattisgarh Home minister Vijay Sharma

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Thursday said the Naxalism issue will be resolved within three years in the resource-rich state.

Addressing an event here, Sharma said the Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government will also implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

He said the state government favours dialogue with Naxalites and aims to bring them into the mainstream.