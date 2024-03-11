Naxalites kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The victim, Pusu Hemla, who hailed from Telipetha village under Kutru police station limits, was found dead on the Telipetha-Patakutru road by some locals this morning. A Maoist pamphlet was recovered from the spot, in which the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists claimed that Hemla was acting as a police informer.