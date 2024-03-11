JOIN US
Chhattisgarh

Naxalites kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Last Updated 11 March 2024, 08:36 IST

Bijapur: A 35-year-old man was allegedly abducted and killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday.

The victim, Pusu Hemla, who hailed from Telipetha village under Kutru police station limits, was found dead on the Telipetha-Patakutru road by some locals this morning, an official said.

The police were alerted, and a team was dispatched to the scene, he said.

As per preliminary information, Hemla, who was residing in Kutru, had gone to his village on March 8 for some work, the official said.

A group of Naxalites allegedly kidnapped the victim and killed him, he said.

A Maoist pamphlet was recovered from the spot, in which the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists claimed that Hemla was acting as a police informer, the official said.

Security forces have launched a search operation in the area to trace the Naxalites, he added.

(Published 11 March 2024, 08:36 IST)
India NewsCrimeChhattisgarh

