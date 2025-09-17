<p>Bijapur: Naxalites hacked a 36-year-old man to death in Chhattisgarh’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bijapur">Bijapur</a> district, suspecting him of being a police informer, an official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Dashru Ram Oyam was murdered on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Benchram village under Jangla police station limits, the police official said.</p>.<p>A group of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naxal">Naxalites</a> barged into his house and dragged him outside. They then killed him with axes after accusing him of being a police informer, he said.</p>.<p>After being alerted about the murder in the morning, a police team was sent to the spot and Oyam’s body was shifted to a hospital for the post-mortem, he said.</p>.<p>A search operation has been launched in the area to track down the killers, he added.</p>.<p>With this incident, 37 people have lost their lives in Maoist violence in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, so far this year.</p>.Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur; Maoist-related materials recovered .<p>On September 1, two villagers were killed by Naxalites in neighbouring Sukma.</p>.<p>In recent months, security forces have been making significant inroads into areas that were once Naxal strongholds.</p>.<p>The outlawed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-maoist">CPI (Maoist)</a>, in a purported statement that went viral on Tuesday on social media, has announced a temporary suspension of its armed struggle to facilitate peace talks, but has asked the government to declare a one-month ‘ceasefire’ and halt security operations to initiate the process.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh</a> government had said it was verifying the authenticity of the statement.</p>