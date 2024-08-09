New liquor excise policy in Chhattisgarh: All you need to know

According to an official release, the Excise Department, under the guidance of Secretary and Excise Commissioner R Sangeeta, is working to ensure a smooth transition to this new procurement process. During the review meeting, Sangeeta emphasised the importance of transparency and directed officers to make the rate offers and approved retail prices publicly accessible on the department's website.

The new system is expected to improve the availability of popular foreign liquor brands, including those sold in major European markets, to consumers in Chhattisgarh. To prevent overpricing and ensure the quality of liquor, CCTV cameras in liquor shops will be connected to the Excise Department's centralised video monitoring system. This will enable prompt action against any irregularities. Besides, the Excise Department is developing a mobile application to enhance transparency. The app will allow consumers to check the availability of various liquor brands in state-run shops.

Commissioner Sangeeta urged the officers to crack down on illegal liquor and other intoxicants, while adhering in line with revenue targets and local conditions. The Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited has also been instructed to ensure timely deposits of liquor sale proceeds into designated bank accounts, with strict action to be taken against any negligence.

Managing Director of Chhattisgarh State Beverage Corporation Shyam Dhavade stated that efforts will be made to ensure transparency, supply chain, availability of brands to consumers and strict action against malpractices.