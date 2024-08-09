New liquor excise policy in Chhattisgarh: All you need to know

Bhopal: The Chhattisgarh government led by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s new liquor excise policy initiative, a directional shift from the previous regime, is set to yield dividends amid positive response from stakeholders.
A total of 70 companies have submitted rate offers to the Chhattisgarh State Beverage Corporation for the supply of foreign liquor, including both spirits and beer. The offers encompass rates for 303 brands of foreign liquor and 69 brands of beer. This development was highlighted during a review meeting of the Excise Department.
The move follows a cabinet decision made on June 19, chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai, to streamline the wholesale purchase of foreign liquor. The cabinet decided to eliminate the existing FL 10 AB license system for wholesale sale and storage of foreign liquor, opting instead for direct purchases from manufacturers. The Chhattisgarh State Beverage Corporation has been entrusted with the responsibility of implementing this new system.
According to an official release, the Excise Department, under the guidance of Secretary and Excise Commissioner R Sangeeta, is working to ensure a smooth transition to this new procurement process. During the review meeting, Sangeeta emphasised the importance of transparency and directed officers to make the rate offers and approved retail prices publicly accessible on the department's website.
The new system is expected to improve the availability of popular foreign liquor brands, including those sold in major European markets, to consumers in Chhattisgarh. To prevent overpricing and ensure the quality of liquor, CCTV cameras in liquor shops will be connected to the Excise Department's centralised video monitoring system. This will enable prompt action against any irregularities. Besides, the Excise Department is developing a mobile application to enhance transparency. The app will allow consumers to check the availability of various liquor brands in state-run shops.
Commissioner Sangeeta urged the officers to crack down on illegal liquor and other intoxicants, while adhering in line with revenue targets and local conditions. The Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited has also been instructed to ensure timely deposits of liquor sale proceeds into designated bank accounts, with strict action to be taken against any negligence.
Managing Director of Chhattisgarh State Beverage Corporation Shyam Dhavade stated that efforts will be made to ensure transparency, supply chain, availability of brands to consumers and strict action against malpractices.
