Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Out on parole, man rapes minor daughter, 12-year-old niece in Chhattisgarh; arrested

The accused, on the run for several days, was arrested on the night of October 26, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 19:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 19:48 IST
India NewsCrimeChhattisgarhrape

Follow us on :

Follow Us