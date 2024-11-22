Home
Security forces kill 10 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh encounter; peace back in Bastar, says CM Vishnu Deo Sai

With this incident, bodies of 207 Naxalites have been recovered so far this year following separate encounters in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Sukma, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 06:08 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 06:08 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhSukmaNaxals

