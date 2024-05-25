Home
Six injured in blast at explosives factory in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara

Six people have been injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 May 2024, 05:01 IST
Bemetara: Six persons were injured in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district on Saturday, officials said.

The explosion occurred in the unit located near Pirda village in Berla development block, a district administration official said.

Soon after being alerted, police and rescue teams were rushed to the site, he said.

“So far, six people have been reported to be injured in the explosion,” he said, adding that the injured are being shifted to the hospital.

The incident comes days after a blast in a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Thane district killed nine persons and injured over 60.

Published 25 May 2024, 05:01 IST
