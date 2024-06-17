Home
Bengal Governor orders on-duty personnel of Kolkata Police to immediately vacate Raj Bhavan premises

The move comes days after the police prevented BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and alleged victims of post-poll violence in the state from entering the Raj Bhavan to meet Bose.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 June 2024, 04:11 IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday morning ordered Kolkata Police personnel deployed at the Raj Bhavan to immediately vacate the premises, an official said.

Bose is planning to convert the police outpost near the North Gate of the Raj Bhavan into a 'Jan Manch' (public platform), he said.

"The governor has directed police officers deployed inside the Raj Bhavan, including the officer-in-charge, to immediately vacate the premises," the official told PTI.

The move comes days after the police prevented BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and alleged victims of post-poll violence in the state from entering the Raj Bhavan to meet Bose, despite the governor giving them a written permission in this regard.

