Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Supreme Court grants bail to ex Minister in Chhattisgarh liquor scam cases

The court also noted that the investigation is likely to take a long time, and it is not advisable to set a time limit when complex issues involving several persons are involved.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 13:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 13:04 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtChhattisgarh

Follow us on :

Follow Us