Woman cop injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Constable Muchaki Durga of the District Force inadvertently came in contact with the pressure IED, triggering the blast, causing her injuries in her left foot, official said.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 10:48 IST
Published 27 November 2025, 10:48 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhSukma

