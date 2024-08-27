Home
Woman, her two toddler granddaughters killed in wall collapse in Chhattisgarh

Prima facie, the wall of their kutcha house caved in as it had weakened due to rainfall during the ongoing monsoon.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 August 2024, 09:23 IST

Surajpur: A 55-year-old woman and her two toddler granddaughters were killed after a wall of their kutcha house collapsed on them in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening in Kartama village under Jainagar police station limits and the deceased were identified as Dhanmatia Das and her granddaughters Bijli (3) and Suhani (2), a police official said.

As per the preliminary information, the children were at home with their grandmother while their parents, who work as labourers, were out for some work, he said.

Prima facie, the wall of their kutcha house caved in as it had weakened due to rainfall during the ongoing monsoon. The trio was trapped under the debris, he said.

After the incident, the children's father shifted the trio to the Medical College Hospital, Ambikapur in neighbouring Surguja district, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

An accidental death report has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

India NewsChhatisgarh

