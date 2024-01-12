Chicken pieces in veg meal: Air India faces flak for 'hurting' flier's 'sentiments'

Air India has landed in trouble for serving chicken pieces in a veg meal to a flier travelling on a Calicut-Mumbai flight.
The passenger, Veera Jain, took to the X and expressed her dissatisfaction with the non-vegetarian food served to her, on top of the flight delay she faced.
She posted pictures which clearly showed chicken pieces in the meal, along with sharing her flight details.
“On my @airindia flight AI582, I was served a veg meal with chicken pieces in it! I boarded the flight from Calicut airport. This was a flight that was supposed to take off at 6:40 PM but left the airport at 19:40 PM. Details- AI582, PNR- 6NZK9R, Seats- 10E, 10F," she wrote on X.
Veera, as per her post, informed the cabin supervisor, who apologised, but informed that there were more such complaints about the same issue.
However, no action was taken to inform others having vegetarian meals onboard.
She continued, "This is highly disappointing and it has hurt my sentiments. I ask Air India to take strict action on its catering services and delays," in the X post.
Veera also said she only received apologies via DM, while she tagged regulatory body DGCA and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to demand action on the same.
Responding to her complaint, Air India said, "Dear Ms. Jain, we request you delete the asked details from the open tweet (to avoid misuse) and share the same with us via DM."
In the same thread, the woman complained about the troubles she faced due to the flight delay, including her friend missing a train from Mumbai to Ahmedabad that had been booked keeping the flight timings in mind.
The post has already garnered traction with some commenting that the airline has hurt 'religious sentiments' while another individual suggested that the solution lay in Air India stopping the service of non-veg foods onboard.
Notably, the company in 2017 - long before Tata's acquisition - had stopped serving non-veg on domestic flights in a cost-cutting move.