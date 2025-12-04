<p>New Delhi: A portal launched by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/women-and-child-development-ministry">Women and Child Development Ministry</a> to curb child marriage now has over 38,000 Child Marriage Prohibition Officers across the country connected on it. At a programme to mark the launch of a 100-day campaign to end child marriage, ministry officials said that </p><p>Anil Malik, secretary of the WCD ministry, said that through the portal, people can track district-wise progress, view actions taken, and participate by taking online pledges. “Over 26 lakh citizens and frontline functionaries have already directly taken part in campaign activities, reflecting strong public mobilisation and growing community ownership,” Malik said at the programme. </p>.Child marriages in Bengaluru fewer, but still a concern\n.<p>WCD minister Annapurna Devi said that child marriage is both a legal violation and a moral injustice. “The Government’s sustained interventions have contributed to an improved Sex Ratio at Birth, increased girls’ enrolment in education and overall empowerment of women and girls. The Union Government has allocated Rs 1,827 crore towards scholarships for girls, ensuring continuity in their education,” she said. She added that Indian girl students are excelling globally, with girls comprising 43 per cent of the STEM workforce which is one of the highest shares worldwide.</p><p>The ministry on Thursday launched a 100-day programme across three phrases. The first phrase has started and it will run though November 27 to December 31, during this period awareness activities will be carried out in schools, colleges and universities, in the form of debates, essay competitions, interactive sessions and pledge ceremonies. The second phase will be carried out from January 1 to January 32, and during this time the ministry will hold engagement with faith leaders, community influencers and marriage service providers to amplify messages on child rights, safety and empowerment. </p><p>In the third and final phrase, which will be carried out from February 1 to March 8, mobilisation activities will be carried out in Gram Panchayats and Municipal Wards to pass resolutions declaring their jurisdictions child marriage free.</p>