Child preacher Abhinav Arora responds to viral video showing him getting scolded by Swami Rambhadracharya

<p>Abhinav Arora, dubbed as 'bal sant baba' is a child preacher who was in the headlines for getting scolded by his 'guru' Swami Rambhadracharya for dancing on stage at a religious event, who also asked the child to get off the dais. </p><p>In response to the viral video, Arora told <em>ANI</em>, "<em>Sachchai chupai gai, afwah udai gai; baat kuch aur thi, batayi kuch aur gai</em>. (The truth was hidden, rumours were spread; the real story was something else, but something different was told)"</p><p>"<em>Wo video parson Pratapgarh ka bataya ja rha hai jo ki jhoot hai. Wo video aaj se ek dedh saal purana 2023 Vrindavan ka hai</em>. (The video is being portrayed as a recent one from Pratapgarh, which is not true. The video is around a year or a year-and-a-half old and is from Vrindavan)"</p>.<p>He said, "<em>Kya aapke mata pita ne aapko kabhi nahi danta. Kya aapke guru ne aapko kabhi nahi danta? Agar desh ke itne bade sant jagatguru shri Rambhadracharya ji mujhe dant bhi diya to isko desh ka sabse bada mudda kyon banaya ja rha hai</em>? (Have your parents never scolded you? Has your teacher never scolded you? Even if such a well-known guru like Swami Rambhadracharya has scolded me, why is it being made the nation’s biggest issue?)"</p><p>"Y<em>e to kisi ne nahi dala ki jagatguru Rambhadracharya ji ne iske baad mujhe apne room me bhi bulaya tha aur apna aashirwaad bhi diya tha</em>. (No one mentioned how Jagadguru Ramanandacharya later called me into his room after the incident and gave me his blessings), Arora added.</p><p>In the video which had went viral earlier, Swami Rambhadracharya said, "<em>Aap pehle neeche jao. Inko kaho neeche jaane ke liye. Maryada hain meri</em> (Please go downstairs first. Tell them to go downstairs. It is my decorum)."</p>.<p>The video has garnered a flurry of comments since it was posted.</p><p>A user commented, "There could only be one joker on the stage (sic)."</p><p>"First time he got right treatment," another wrote.</p><p>"'<em>Maryada hein meri</em>' was a tight slap to the father son duo," commented a third.</p><p>"Cut his reward for overacting," commented a fourth.</p><p>Swami Rambhadracharya, who had asked Abhinav to get off the stage, while speaking to <em>ANI</em> had shared his thoughts on child preachers.</p>.<p>"<em>Ye durbhagya hai</em> (this is unfortunate)," he said when being asked his views on child preaching in manner like saints.</p><p>He also called him "foolish" and junked Arora's claims that Lord Krishna studies with him.</p><p>"<em>Itna murkh ladka hai wo. Wo kehta hai ki Krishna uske sath padhta hai... bhagwan kya uske sath padenge? Maine to Vrindavan mai bhi usko danta tha</em>," Swamin said which translates to: "He's such a foolish boy. He says that Krishna studies with him... will God really study with him? Even in Vrindavan, I used to scold him."</p>