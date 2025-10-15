<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China </a>has filed a complaint against India in the World Trade Organization (WTO) over New Delhi's subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries.</p>.<p>Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that the ministry will look at the detailed submissions made by China.</p>.<p>Confirming the move, an official said that China has also filed similar applications against Turkiye, Canada and the EU.</p>.India’s growth hinges on rare earths, but China holds the key.<p>"They have sought consultations with India," the official said.</p>.<p>Seeking consultation is the first step of the dispute settlement process as per WTO rules.</p>.<p>If the consultations requested with India do not result in a satisfactory solution, the EU can request that the WTO set up a panel in the case to rule on the issue raised.</p>.<p>China is the second-largest trading partner of India.</p>.<p>In the last fiscal, India's exports to China contracted 14.5 per cent to $14.25 billion against $16.66 billion in 2023-24.</p>.<p>The imports, however, rose by 11.52 per cent in 2024-25 to $113.45 billion against $101.73 billion in 2023-24.</p>.<p>India's trade deficit with China has widened to $99.2 billion during 2024-25. </p>