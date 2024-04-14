China has not occupied land in Arunachal Pradesh, Army happy with Agniveer scheme: VK Singh

On the Agniveer scheme, he said, "The first batch of the Agniveer Yojana has now started arriving in Army units. From the reports I am getting, everyone is satisfied that the boys have been trained well."

Referring to the country's economic growth rate, Singh said, "No other country in the world is growing at 6.8 (per cent). Therefore, the eyes of the whole world are on India and this has become possible only because there is a strong government at the Centre."

The Union minister of state for road transport and civil aviation said historic work has been done in the infrastructure sector under the BJP government.