Citing 'fugitive' status, objection raised over Zakir Naik's plea in SC seeking clubbing of FIRs

<p>New Delhi: An objection was raised before the Supreme Court on Wednesday in connection with the maintainability of a plea filed by fugitive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zakir-naik">Zakir Naik</a> seeking the clubbing of FIRs filed in 2013 in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and elsewhere, pertaining to hate speeches.</p><p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made the objection before a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih. </p><p>The plea was filed in the apex court by Naik in 2013, seeking the clubbing of several cases filed against him in various states, and all these cases to be investigated by one agency.</p><p>Mehta, appearing for the Maharashtra government, objected to the maintainability of Naik's plea, asking whether a person who is declared a fugitive can file a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution.</p><p>Mehta said he was ready with the counter affidavit. A counsel, representing Naik, said the matter is regarding the clubbing of FIRs.</p><p>He said, he has no instructions in connection with the withdrawal of the case.</p><p>Upon hearing submissions, the bench asked Naik's counsel to file an affidavit of the petitioner mentioning whether he wants to pursue or withdraw it. </p><p>The bench said that Mehta may file the counter affidavit. The bench fixed the matter for further hearing next week.</p><p>In 2013, Zakir Naik faced multiple cases across the country and three in Maharashtra for hurting religious sentiments.</p><p>Most of these cases - at Vengurla in Sindhudurg, at Sawantwadi and at Kurla were registered by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS).</p>