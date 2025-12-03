<p>Hyderabad: Passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad faced a harrowing experience on Wednesday morning after several IndiGo airlines flights were abruptly cancelled. The chaos led to tense scenes at the terminal, with angry passengers engaged in heated arguments with the airline’s ground staff.</p><p>At one point, devotees of Lord Ayyappa many of whom were bound for Sabarimala carrying their Virumudi broke into impromptu bhajans in protest, expressing frustration over the lack of clear communication from the airline regarding flight schedules and delays.</p><p>Sources at RGIA said IndiGo cancelled at least 13 outbound flights from Hyderabad to various destinations, including Delhi and Bengaluru. The cancellations, they added, were attributed to “technical and operational issues.”</p><p>“Some IndiGo flights at RGIA have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations. Operations at the airport remain normal, and passengers are requested to contact IndiGo’s customer service team directly for the latest updates on flight status,” an RGIA spokesperson said.</p>.IndiGo cancels over 70 flights due to crew shortages; airline says tech issues, airport congestion hit ops.<p>In addition to the outgoing flights, 18 incoming flights from different destinations were also cancelled, while nine flights had been called off on Tuesday.</p><p>Videos circulating on social media showed frustrated passengers confronting IndiGo staff over prolonged delays. One user on X wrote, “Deeply unfortunate to see #Ayyappa devotees forced to protest at Hyderabad Airport after @IndiGo6E failed to address hours-long delays. Passengers deserve clarity and responsible service. Hope the authorities take immediate action,” tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Ram Mohan Naidu.</p><p>Sources said the airline has been struggling to manage schedules across airports due to crew shortages, technical glitches, and operational challenges. In recent days, RGIA has witnessed multiple flight delays and cancellations, reportedly caused by technology-related issues, congestion, and resource constraints.</p>