CJI Chandrachud, part of Ayodhya verdict bench, unlikely to attend Jan 22 consecration ceremony

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who was a part of a five-judge bench which delivered the Ayodhya verdict in 2019, is unlikely to attend the January 22 consecration ceremony.

All five Supreme Court judges who delivered the verdict paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, have been invited as state guests to witness the ceremony.

However, the SC cause list released for January 22 disclosed that CJI would be presiding over the bench on Monday.