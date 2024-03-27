Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ends 21-day-long hunger strike

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike in support of the demand for statehood for Ladakh, ended the strike on March 26.
Sonam ended his 21-day-long hunger strike by taking a glass of juice from a girl amid a massive turnout of people at the protest venue.
"The first phase of the hunger strike is ending today but this is not the end of the agitation,” said Wangchuk.
Wangchuk also lauded the people of different cities across the country for their support and said this has boosted his morale and that he is confident of seeing the country becoming a great nation in the times to come.
People rest during a hunger strike led by education reformist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on the 21st day of his 'climate fast' demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
Wangchuk has been on the "climate fast" in sub-zero temperatures since March 6, a day after talks between joint representatives of Leh-based Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which are jointly spearheading the agitation to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, and the central government hit a deadlock.
(Published 27 March 2024, 08:38 IST)