Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Coast Guard conducts 'Sagar Kavach' exercise along Maharashtra and Goa coast

The two-day 'Sagar Kavach' coastal security drill began on Wednesday, the Coast Guard said in a release.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 08:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 08:09 IST
India NewsMaharashtraGoaCoast Guard

Follow us on :

Follow Us