Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Complaint under POSH Act to be filed in maximum period of 6 months time: Supreme Court

The top court upheld rejection of a woman faculty member's plea against such incidents by the Vice Chancellor of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata, for time barred.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 17:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 17:13 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPoSH

Follow us on :

Follow Us