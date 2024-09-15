Concerted effort in last 10 years to erode democratic structures, bulldoze institutions: Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge quoted India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru as saying, "Democracy is the best form of government. It allows people to have a say in how they are governed and to hold their leaders accountable." "The year 2024 is a watershed year for India's democracy. 140 crore Indians gave a verdict which believed in our long-standing institutions, painstakingly built by the makers of our nation," Kharge said in a reference to the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results.