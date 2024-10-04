Condemnable: India on Pakistan's warm welcome to Zakir Naik

<p>New Delhi: India on Friday described as "condemnable" the way Pakistan feted controversial Islamic preacher <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zakir-naik">Zakir Naik</a> but added that it was not "surprising".</p>.<p>Naik, who is living in Malaysia, began a nearly month-long visit to Pakistan on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"We have seen reports that he (Zakir Naik) has been feted in Pakistan. He has been warmly welcomed there," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.</p>.Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik meets Pakistan PM Sharif.<p>"It is not surprising for us that an Indian fugitive has received a high-level welcome in Pakistan. It is something which is disappointing and condemnable but at the same time it is not surprising," he said.</p>.<p>Jaiswal was replying to a question on Naik's visit to Pakistan.</p>.<p>Naik is wanted by the Indian authorities for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. He left India in 2016.</p>.<p>The Islamic preacher was granted permanent residency in Malaysia by the previous government led by Mahathir Mohamad.</p>.EAM S Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for SCO summit on October 15 .<p>Jaiswal said India's extradition request to the Malaysian government is pending.</p>.<p>"We are pursuing the extradition with the Malaysian government," he said.</p>.<p>India is understood to have raised the issue during Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's visit to New Delhi in August.</p>.<p>To a question, Jaiswal said India was not clear on what passport Naik travelled to Pakistan.</p>