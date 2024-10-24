'Confession of corruption': BJP on Priyanka Gandhi's nomination from Wayanad

<p>New Delhi: A day after she filed her nomination for the Wayanad bypoll, the BJP questioned Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi">Priyanka Gandhi Vadra</a> over the assets declared by her in the nomination affidavit. </p><p>Calling it a “confession of corruption”, the BJP said that this is a “victory of dynastic politics”. </p><p>BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the declared net worth of Robert Vadra, her husband, was less than the demand made by the income tax department.</p><p>“The people want to ask questions – this affidavit is a confession of corruption. The declared net worth of Robert Vadra is lower than what the Income Tax Department is demanding,” Bhatia said. </p><p>“Vadra’s declared net worth is less than the demand made by the income tax department. The income tax department’s demand was Rs 3 crore in 2010-11, Rs 7 crore in 2011-12, Rs 11 crore in 2013-14, and Rs 10 crore in 2014-15. The total demand of the income tax department is Rs 75 crore,” he added.</p>.'Crime master Gogo': BJP slams Gandhis after Priyanka declares assets worth Rs 12 cr.<p>In her election affidavit, Priyanka had declared that Robert vadra’s assets include Rs 37.9 crore in movable and Rs 27.64 crore in immovable assets, but the tax demand of Rs 75 crore would mean that he has more undeclared assets. </p><p>He also alleged that she was promoted within the party despite failing to carry out her responsibilities. </p><p>“She was made the Congress’s in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh in 2019 and the party won just one out of 80 Lok Sabha seats. Yet, she was promoted as the party in-charge of the party for the whole state in 2020. Then, in 2022, the Congress won just two out of 403 assembly seats. She was again prompted and given the party’s ticket to contest Wayanad Lok Sabha by poll,” he said.</p>