Congress launches 'Jay Jawan' campaign against Agnipath scheme

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched the 'Jay Jawan' campaign to provide "justice" to 1.5 lakh youth in the country who were selected for defence services but "not allowed" to join after the launch of the Agnipath scheme.

Gandhi launched the campaign on the eighteenth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar. He promised these youth that he would raise the issue of "injustice" with them at every forum.

Due to the implementation of the Agnipath Scheme, around 1.5 lakh candidates selected for the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy between 2019 and 2022 were allegedly denied permanent posts.

"Our Jay Jawan campaign is dedicated to those youth who have faced this injustice," Gandhi said, adding that "it is the fight for 'Nyay' (justice) against this 'Anyay' (injustice)".

There are three phases of 'Jay Jawan' campaign -- mass contact (February 1-28), satyagraha (March 5-10) and padyatra (March 17-20).

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, party media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, chairman of the ex-servicemen cell Col Rohit Chaudhry (retd), Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV and NSUI president Varun Chaudhary said the scheme was not only against the country's interests, but also playing with the aspirations of lakhs of youth in the country.