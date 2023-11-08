Congress approaches EC over 'misuse' of ED as 'political tool' to malign Opposition ahead of polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday knocked on the doors of the Election Commission urging it to ensure that the central agencies conduct their probes with “strict impartiality” and demanded the withdrawal of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) press release that claimed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took Rs 508 crore from betting app promoters.

The party expressed concern over the “worrying trend” of the ED being used as a “political tool” by the ruling BJP against Opposition leaders and also cited the raids at the residence of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and summons to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav.

A delegation led by Congress Working Committee member Abhishek Singhvi met the Chief Election Commissioner and others when they also demanded disciplinary action against ED officials who are “misusing” their powers and violating the guidelines of the EC, which insists on “neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory” actions by agencies.