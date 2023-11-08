Congress approaches EC over 'misuse' of ED as 'political tool' to malign Opposition ahead of polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday knocked on the doors of the Election Commission urging it to ensure that the central agencies conduct their probes with “strict impartiality” and demanded the withdrawal of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) press release that claimed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took Rs 508 crore from betting app promoters.
The party expressed concern over the “worrying trend” of the ED being used as a “political tool” by the ruling BJP against Opposition leaders and also cited the raids at the residence of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and summons to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav.
A delegation led by Congress Working Committee member Abhishek Singhvi met the Chief Election Commissioner and others when they also demanded disciplinary action against ED officials who are “misusing” their powers and violating the guidelines of the EC, which insists on “neutral, impartial and non-discriminatory” actions by agencies.
The delegation said the actions by central agencies “at the behest of the political masters in the BJP, selectively targeting and harassing” the main Opposition “not only raise serious questions about the misuse of power by the BJP ruled central government but also cast a shadow on the fairness and integrity of the electoral process”.
The Congress was earlier given time on November 6 but the EC had rescheduled the meeting, which invited criticism from the party. The party had decided to approach the EC following an official statement by the ED claiming that Baghel took Rs 508 crore from Mahadev app promoters and the money seized last week was for the Congress’ election expenses.
On the ED, the memorandum said releasing a statement on Baghel based on a statement by an individual in ED custody and “without any court scrutiny” not only raises questions about the ED’s motives but also suggests that the Chief Minister’s name had been “purposefully included” under the direction of the Union government to give “political mileage” to the BJP.
They said the “baseless and frivolous press release of the ED is now being deliberately misused by the BJP to tarnish and malign” Baghel’s image.
On Rajasthan, the memorandum said, “merely these raids (at Dotasra’s residence) without any corroborative evidence have again been used as a political premise by the BJP… Driven with sheer political vendetta, the said agency is leaving no opportunity (summoning Vaibhav) to cause damage to the political image of Congress leaders in frivolous and baseless cases.”
The Congress leaders also referred to the actions by central agencies during the Karnataka and Punjab Assembly elections earlier.