Congress claims Centre made U-turn on Gangajal GST following its protest

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, elected to the Lok Sabha from Varanasi, situated on the banks of the Ganga river, Shrinate said, 'The one who was supposedly called by the Mother Ganga did not even spare the Mother Ganga.'

When the Congress came to know about the imposition of GST on 'Gangajal', 'we opposed it in every way ‍and once again ‍forced the Modi government to withdraw this wrong decision,' she said.