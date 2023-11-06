Congress criticises EC for cancelling scheduled appointment with party delegation

Asked about any further course of action, the Congress leader said, "Future course of action is same to make sure we educate the public through you and then keep trying, keep going to constitutional authorities, keep putting our point of view, whether they hear us or not, it is their job."

Asked whether the chief minister had written to the ED for banning the app and arresting its owners for defrauding the people of Chhattisgarh, Singhvi said, "It is not necessary. You tell me under which law does ED wait.... Does ED ever wait for CM to write, I wish it were waiting for anybody. They selectively proceed wherever they want, they don't wait for anybody."

Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said it is quite a coincidence that the ED is issuing a press release here and the BJP is simultaneously holding a press conference, while the so-called owner of the app is making a disclosure from Dubai.