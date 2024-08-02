'Congress DNA is anti-farmer since the beginning,' says Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: Attacking Congress for accusing the Modi government of working against the interest of the farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the party never gave priority to the farm sector throughout its rule post Independence.

“Congress DNA is anti-farmer. Not from today, but since the beginning, it has misplaced priorities," the Minister said while replying to a discussion on the working of his ministry in the Rajya Sabha.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chouhan said that in Mahabharat, they remember only "Shakuni, Chausar and Chakravyuh", which represent "adharm" (unrighteousness), but "we remember only Lord Krishna."