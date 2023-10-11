Congress failed to properly condemn attack on Israel due to vote bank politics, says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

He said the Yuva Morcha has been raising issues related to the interest of youth in Chhattisgarh, particularly the alleged scam in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment.

"I am extremely happy and proud that the issue of the alleged PSC scam raised by the Yuva Morcha yielded results and the court (Chhattisgarh High Court) has given a stay order. I believe that in future, every state government in the country, be it Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Karnataka (referring to Congress-ruled states), has an opportunity to bring a reform in their PSC system," he said.