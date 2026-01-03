Menu
Congress initiates candidate selection process; Priyanka Gandhi to lead Assam screening committee

Senior MPs Saptagiri Ulaka, Imran Masood and Sirivella Prasad are the other members in the Screening Committee for Assam where the Congress hopes to return to power after a gap of ten years.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 16:26 IST
Published 03 January 2026, 16:26 IST
