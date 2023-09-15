Congress leaders ashamed of Sanatan Dharma, want to eradicate it: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday lashed out at the Congress, claiming its leaders are ashamed of Sanatan Dharma and want to eradicate it.

Addressing a rally in Bhilwara during the BJP's Parivartan Yatra, Thakur also said that Sanatan Dharma will continue to exist.

"Leaders of the Congress are ashamed of Sanatan Dharma. They want to wipe out Sanatan Dharma, they want to insult Hindus. They want to crush the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar."

Thakur's comments came after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin recently caused a storm as he alleged that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and that it should be eradicated.

Likening Sanatan Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes, Udhayanidhi Stalin -- the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin -- said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

Thakur further said, "Every day, the leaders of the Congress and their allies say that they will destroy Sanatan Dharma and (they) leave no stone unturned to insult the Hindus. Now they have even started boycotting journalists and filing cases. Be it in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) or Bengal, they are filing cases out of desperation and panic. At the same time, they are saying that they will eradicate Sanatan Dharma."

"The Mughals came and went. The Mughals also dreamed of destroying Sanatan Dharma. The British came and went. Congressmen came and (they) will go. But Sanatan Dharma was there. It is there and it will remain," the BJP leader said.

Thakur said the BJP government at the Centre has done what the Congress could not even dream of by building religious corridors across the country.

He also attacked the Congress government in the state on law and order, paper leak cases and corruption, saying the time has come to uproot the dispensation.

Thakur claimed that Rajasthan has suffered losses due to infighting among Congress leaders.

Seeking votes for the BJP, Thakur said the lotus (BJP's election symbol) has to bloom if Rajasthan is to be saved.

He also batted for a double-engine government in the state, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to be given a chance to take Rajasthan forward.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.