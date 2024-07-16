'Congress leaders assassinated for political decisions': Malviya's remark draws Chidambaram's ire

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday retaliated to BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya's statement 'Congress leaders were assassinated for the political decisions they took'.
Taking to X, he wrote, "Mr Amit Malaviya's statement seems to justify political assassinations. What did Mr Malaviya mean when he said that Congress leaders were assassinated for the political decisions they took?"
He condemned Malviya's remarks saying, "Does the BJP's leadership endorse or support Mr Malaviya's deplorable statement? The assassinations of Smt Indira Gandhi and Shri Rajiv Gandhi were by terrorists or those influenced by terrorist ideas."
"Whether a political decision is right or wrong has to be decided and repudiated in political forums. Assassination is not the answer to a political decision that the assassin may consider 'politically wrong'. Political violence has no place in a democracy."
Chidambaram demanded that Malviya must withdraw his statement immediately.
Malviya had on Monday triggered a controversy by saying that the Congress leaders were assassinated 'for political decisions they took'.
Hitting back at the BJP, Congress' Pawan Khera said, "The only political decision these martyrs took was to live and die for India. Buffoons of BJP will never understand that sentiment. Do we need more proof of the anti-national mindset of the BJP??"
Published 16 July 2024, 08:24 IST