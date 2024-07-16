'Congress leaders assassinated for political decisions': Malviya's remark draws Chidambaram's ire

He condemned Malviya's remarks saying, "Does the BJP's leadership endorse or support Mr Malaviya's deplorable statement? The assassinations of Smt Indira Gandhi and Shri Rajiv Gandhi were by terrorists or those influenced by terrorist ideas."

"Whether a political decision is right or wrong has to be decided and repudiated in political forums. Assassination is not the answer to a political decision that the assassin may consider 'politically wrong'. Political violence has no place in a democracy."

Chidambaram demanded that Malviya must withdraw his statement immediately.

Malviya had on Monday triggered a controversy by saying that the Congress leaders were assassinated 'for political decisions they took'.