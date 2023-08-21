Congress leaders hail Ahmed Patel, recall his contribution to party on birth anniversary

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Ahmed Patel, who succumbed to Covid-19 almost 3 years back, would have been 74 today. For years he was a pillar of the Congress party organisation." "Totally self-effacing and low-profile, he had friends in all political parties. His personality lent itself to effective troubleshooting and crisis management in which his skills were acknowledged to be legendary and is still recalled. He was friend, philosopher and guide to a vast many," Ramesh said.