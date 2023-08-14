Congress' Manickam Tagore moves Privilege Motion against Rajyavardhan Rathore for 'defaming' Gandhis

Congress Whip Manickam Tagore on Monday approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate breach of privilege proceedings against BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore, accusing him of making “false and defamatory” statements against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
He also urged the Speaker to direct Rathore to withdraw his statement and apologise to the House as well as the matter be also referred to the Ethics Committee.
Tagore’s letter to Birla came as Rathore alleged during the debate on no-confidence motion on August 10 that Sonia and Rahul did not meet Indian athletes and instead met officials of the Communist Party of China.
“The nature of the statement, its implications and the potential harm it may cause to the democratic values of our nation cannot be understated. Such a statement made by an MP carries significant weight and can sway public opinion. It is imperative that actions are taken to address this issue promptly,” he said.
"False information and deliberate fabrication with mischievous intent not only undermine the sanctity of the House but also erode the faith of citizens in their elected representatives,” he said.
He said initiating proceedings of breach of privilege would “signify the gravity of the issue and highlight the necessity of holding elected representatives accountable for their statements”.
The withdrawal and apology from Rathore, he said, would “demonstrate a commitment to maintaining the decorum and credibility” of the Lok Sabha.
Also urging for the Committee on Ethics examining the issue, he said it is necessary given the “unethical nature” of the statement and its potential impact on the functioning of the House.
He said it his firm belief that swift and resolute action would serve as a “precedent” for maintaining the standards of Parliamentary discourse and ensuring the protection of democratic values.
“Inaction in such matters can embolden further false accusations and divisive narratives, ultimately detrimental to our democracy,” he added.