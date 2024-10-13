Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress selling hatred in its 'shop of love': Naqvi slams Kharge's remarks

Naqvi said the opposition party has become a "multinational distribution centre" of "certificates" labelling nationalists as terrorists and anti-nationals as nationalists.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 10:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 10:51 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeMukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Follow us on :

Follow Us