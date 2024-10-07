Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress spent Rs 585 crore on 2024 Lok Sabha election, 4 state assembly polls

The Congress also gave a lump sum payment of Rs 11.20 crore to its key Lok Sabha candidates, including Rahul Gandhi and some others, to contest the elections.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 16:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 16:52 IST
India NewsCongressAssembly electionsLok Sabha elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us