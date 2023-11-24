Connect with fellow Hindus and world; conquer hearts: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat said Hindus have to play a key role in spreading the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the entire world is one family.

"For the fulfilment of that, we have to come together, stay together and work together … Everybody will not fall in a particular uniform .. but we should have the knack to take everybody together," he said.

"Everybody has to have some contribution to the world. We also recognise their specificity. We have respect for everyone. Our ancestors recognised this, but we have forgotten this knack and were broken into pieces and then conquered. We have to come together now," Bhagwat said.