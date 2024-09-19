Home
Credibility and authenticity of news in crisis, says Om Birla

The Lok Speaker expressed hope that with the use of emerging technologies and AI, Sansad TV would fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people more effectively.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 September 2024, 17:09 IST

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday lamented that the credibility and authenticity of news was in a crisis.

Addressing the Sansad TV@3 Conclave, he expressed hope that with the use of emerging technologies and AI, the broadcaster would fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people more effectively.

Birla noted that September 15, observed as International Democracy Day, coincided with the foundation day of Sansad TV.

Referring to the programming of Sansad TV telecast in the country and abroad, Birla said through Sansad TV, people were becoming more aware of the functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, implementation of policies and schemes, an official statement said.

