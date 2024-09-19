Credibility and authenticity of news in crisis, says Om Birla

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday lamented that the credibility and authenticity of news was in a crisis.

Addressing the Sansad TV@3 Conclave, he expressed hope that with the use of emerging technologies and AI, the broadcaster would fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people more effectively.

Birla noted that September 15, observed as International Democracy Day, coincided with the foundation day of Sansad TV.