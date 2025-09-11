<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crpf">CRPF </a>has written to Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a>, flagging security protocol "violations" by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> by not informing his movement inside and outside the country, sources said on Thursday.</p><p>The Congress questioned the timing of the letter and called it a "veiled attempt" to intimidate Rahul following his announcement about "another imminent disclosure" on "vote chori" (vote theft).</p><p>Rahul is provided with 'Z+' security cover by the CRPF VIP Security Wing, with around 10-12 armed commandos providing a proximate security cover. The Advanced Security Liaison provides an early reconnaissance of the locations to be visited by Rahul.</p><p>Officials said the CRPF informed Kharge about certain "unscheduled movements without intimation" by Rahul during his domestic visits. The force has also claimed that he does not provide advance information about his visits abroad.</p>.Watch | 'Fan' breaches security, kisses Rahul Gandhi during Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar.<p>Similar communications have been sent earlier also, officials said, adding that unannounced movements pose a "risk" to Rahul's security. Stipulated guidelines should be followed mandatorily by the protectee and his staff, they said.</p><p>Congress Media and Publicity Department chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pawan-khera">Pawan Khera</a> said, "The timing of the CRPF’s letter and its instant public release raise disturbing questions. It comes just as Rahul Gandhi is leading the charge against the BJP’s 'vote chori' carried out with the Election Commission’s complicity."</p><p>"Is this a veiled attempt to intimidate the Leader of the Opposition, who has already announced another imminent disclosure? Is the government rattled by the truth he is about to reveal?" Khera asked.</p>.'Hydrogen bomb' of revelations on 'vote chori' coming, Modi will not be able to show his face: Rahul Gandhi.<p>The Modi government had withdrawn Special Protection Group (SPG) protection for Rahul after the government passed a bill to do away with SPG cover given to former Prime Ministers and their families.</p><p>Following criticism over the move, the MHA had in November 2019 claimed that there were 1,892 occasions between 2015 and May 2019 when Rahul did not use a bulletproof vehicle inside Delhi, while there were 247 occasions till June this year when he travelled outside Delhi in a non-bullet-resistant vehicle.</p><p>The MHA had also claimed he travelled in non-SPG-approved vehicles during 18 visits to various places in the country during 2005-14, and also violated rules on 247 occasions when he travelled outside Delhi.</p>