Cyrus trying to break group? Ratan Tata's 'no comments' more thunderous than statement, says biography author

In the biography 'Ratan Tata: A Life', some Tata group veterans have been quoted airing their apprehensions about Mistry trying to break up the salt-to-software conglomerate based on his style of functioning as the Chairman and the past record of the Shaprooji Pallonji (SP) Group's acquisition of shares in Tata Sons.