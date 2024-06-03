Dalai Lama to travel to US for knee treatment

Tseten Samdup Chhoekyapa, the secretary to the Dalai Lama, said in a statement, "No engagements, including public audiences, will be scheduled from June 20 onwards until further notice."

"His Holiness, the Dalai Lama is scheduled to travel to the United States for medical treatment of his knees. Upon his return to Dharamsala, regular engagements will resume," it added.