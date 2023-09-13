Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Days after Rahman concert row, DCP put under compulsory wait

Rahman's music concert had run into a controversy over allegations of mismanagement resulting traffic snarls on the busy East Coast Road, ticketholders being denied entry into the venue and alleged sexual harassment of women among others.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 09:10 IST

Follow Us

A senior official attached with the Tambaram Police Commissionerate was transferred and put under compulsory wait, days after the AR Rahman concert row that among others witnessed traffic snarls which even affected the movement of the Chief Minister's convoy.

Dr Deepa Sathyan, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Pallikaranai, Tambaram Police Commissionerate has been put under 'compulsory wait at Office of the DGP/HoPF (Head of Police Force), Chennai, until further order,' a Home Department note said.

Another IPS officer, Disha Mittal, DIG/Joint Commissioner of Police, East, Law & Order, Greater Chennai Police has also been put under similar compulsory wait.

It further said Adarsh Pachera, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Cell, Chennai has been transferred and posted as SP/DCP East, Tirunelveli City in the existing vacancy.

On Sunday, Oscar-winner Rahman's music concert had run into a controversy over allegations of mismanagement resulting traffic snarls on the busy East Coast Road, ticketholders being denied entry into the venue and alleged sexual harassment of women among others.

Tambaram Police Commissioner A Amalraj, under whose jurisdiction the venue of the concert comes, had visited the spot later and held enquiries.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 September 2023, 09:10 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiA R Rahman

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT