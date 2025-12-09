Menu
'Decision to use first two stanzas of Vande Mataram was not of Nehru alone': Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress president also quoted Tagore, who said he found 'no difficulty' in dissociating the first two stanzas of the poem with the rest of the song.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 09:57 IST
Published 09 December 2025, 09:57 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiMallikarjun KhargeJawaharlal NehruWinter SessionVande Mataram

