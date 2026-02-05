<p>New Delhi: In a big relief to BJP MP Anurag Thakur, the Supreme Court on Thursday lifted the nine-year-old ban by making him eligible now to return to the office of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order on an application filed by him seeking the lifting of the ban which was imposed as per paragraph 25 (ii) of the 2017 Supreme Court Order.</p>.We have taken steps to provide best sporting facilities in the country: Anurag Thakur.<p>"We find this a fit case to apply the doctrine of proportionality to hold that this court did not intend to impose a life long ban and neither is that warranted. Applicant, Anurag Thakur, has already tendered an unconditional apology, which has been accepted by this court. Thus, we modify Para 25(ii) of order dated 2nd January, 2017, to the extent that Thakur shall be free to participate in the affairs of BCCI as per rules and regulations," the bench said.</p><p>In 2017, the court removed Thakur as BCCI President and Ajay Shirke as secretary for continued defiance regarding the implementation of the Lodha panel committee reforms.</p><p>Senior advocate P S Patwalia for Thakur argued that the ban had already been there for more than nine years and was causing "serious hardships" to him. The counsel said, he had already tendered an unconditional apology to the court.</p><p>In January 2017, the court initiated contempt and perjury proceedings against Thakur for filing a false affidavit regarding writing to the then International Cricket Council (ICC) chairperson Shashank Manohar on the issue of the BCCI's autonomy.</p><p>On July 14, 2017, the court partially granted relief to Thakur and dropped the contempt of court proceedings and perjury charges against him after he tendered an unconditional and unequivocal apology to it after appearing in person.</p>